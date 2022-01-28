Offaly GAA club gets go ahead for development works

Offaly GAA club gets go ahead for upgrade works
An Offaly GAA club has been granted permission by Offaly County Council for a development works at its ground.
Ballycumber GAA Club has been given the go ahead for the works at its ground at Moorock, Ballycumber.
The club intends to build a new single storey training shed with an artificial grass area. As part of the works, there will be a new effluent treatment system as well as alterations to the existing boundary wall and a new pedestrian gate.
Permission was granted with four conditions attached.
