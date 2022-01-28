Search

28 Jan 2022

Offaly woman shortlisted for final of JP McManus writing competition

Offaly woman shortlisted for final of JP McManus writing competition

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

28 Jan 2022 5:33 PM

AN Offaly woman has been shortlisted for the final of the JP McManus 2022 All Ireland Scholarships Alumni Association Creative Writing Competition on Tuesday, March 1.

Emma Corcoran, who attended Gallen Community School and went on to study at Technological University Dublin and Trinity College Dublin, submitted a short story to enter the competition which was open to all 1,500 members of the Association.

The competition which began in October, featured a virtual Creative Writing Workshop hosted by the judges in November and closed for entries on January 9 for the shortlisting process which was announced this week.

Entrants could submit up to three stories of 2,000 words or less each in fiction and non-fiction categories based on any theme or subject matter. Non-fiction pieces such as a memoir, autofiction and bio-fiction were also welcome.

Emma joins seven other All Ireland Scholars, whose submissions have been chosen for the final including

Aida Izydorczyk, 2015 Scholarship recipient, from Roscrea, Co. Tipperary
Claire O’Brien, 2010 Scholarship recipient, from Ballincollig, Co. Cork
Emma Corcoran, 2011 Scholarship recipient, from Ferbane, Co. Offaly
James John O’Connor, 2019 Scholarship recipient, from Newtownforbes, Co. Longford
Joanne Byrne, 2013 Scholarship recipient, from Gorey, Co. Wexford
Katie Lockhart, 2015 Scholarship recipient, from Lisburn, Co. Antrim
Romana Semler, 2011 Scholarship recipient, from Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim
Sinead Greenan, 2010 Scholarship recipient, from Cootehill, Co. Cavan

The judging panel, chaired by Professor Sarah Moore Fitzgerald of University of Limerick (UL), includes Ireland’s first Prix Jean Monnet winner,Donal Ryan, acclaimed writer Kerri ní Dochartaigh and poet Alice Kinsella, the 2021 competition winner.

Author of six novels and Professor of Teaching and Learning at UL, Sarah Moore Fitzgerald, said: “This competition uncovers and celebrates exceptional creative talent among AIS alumni. I’m delighted to be involved; working with a panel of among Ireland’s leading writers to discover more creative voices and stories.”

Prix Jean Monnet and multi-award-winning author, Donal Ryan, said:“The written word is one of the greatest ways we have of sharing human experience with one another. Whether fact or fiction, creative writing shines a light on something that might otherwise go unnoticed.”

The overall winner and three runners-up will be announced on Tuesday, March 1 2022. 

