TEAM NEWS: Offaly boss names team for league opener against Clare

Offaly football manager John Maughan has named his starting 15 for this weekend's league opener against Clare on Sunday at 2pm in Ennis. Use the arrows above to see the full team.
STARTING GOALKEEPER - PADDY DUNICAN (SHAMROCKS)
