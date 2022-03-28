Pensioner in Midlands who could face jail opts to defend herself in criminal damage trial
A pensioner who denies causing criminal damage at a property insisted she will represent herself despite being warned she could face jail.
Annette Brennan 73, of Graigavern House, Ballybrittas is pleading not guilty to causing criminal damage to 26 fencing posts and foundations to a property at Lake Road, Ballybrittas on March 7 last year.
At a sitting of the District Court in Portlaoise, the defendant told Judge John King that she was “absolutely certain” that she wanted to represent herself.
“You could get a jail sentence,” Judge King warned the defendant adding, “I am advising you to get a solicitor.”
He remanded the defendant on continuing bail and adjourned the case for hearing to November 15.
