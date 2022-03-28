Offaly man takes part in first ever St Patrick's Day Parade in African country
A total of 22 volunteers from Ireland celebrated St Patrick's Day in style with the first ever St Patrick's Day Parade in Gambia.
One of these volunteers was Pat Larkin From Rahan.
The Irish Friends School Charity Team were in Gambia volunteering on a project re building a local school after raising all the funds themselves and spent 10 days building two new classrooms, renovating two existing classrooms, new kitchen, toilets, playground and bringing water into the school
For more details see www.irishfriendsschoolcharity.com
