Gardai in Tullamore make two large drugs seizure in recent days

Gardai in Tullamore make large drugs seizure after spotting car acting suspiciously
Gardai in Tullamore have made two large drugs seizures in recent days.
On Friday last, Gardai made a large drugs seizure in the town after spotting a car acting suspiciously.
While on patrol recently, Gardai in Tullamore discovered the occupant of a car acting suspiciously in a car park in the town.
A subsequent search resulted in approximately €20,000 of cocaine being seized. The person has been charged and is before the courts.
This morning, Gardai in Tullamore reported that they had made another sizable drugs seizure in the town.
Tullamore Garda recovered this quantity of controlled drugs at a location in Tullamore Town. All the drugs were ready for distribution or in process of being prepared for sale or supply.
