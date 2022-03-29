Offaly club celebrate championship success
An Offaly club recently celebrated their 2021 Championship sucess.
Pictured is the Shinrone Junior A Camogie team of 2021 who were presented with their medals at their dinner dance recently by Michael Duignan.
Pictured is - Front row l to r: Ciara Sammon, Aine O Meara, Emma Murphy, Alanna McHugh, Emily Doughan, Aoife Maloney. Back row L- r Sharon Ryan, Orlaith O Sullivan, Aislinn Ryan, Aoife Liffey, Aileen Gleeson, Alanna Cleary, Leona McLeish, Jane Cleary, Eilish Gleeson, Leah Ryan. Missing from photo - Kate Bergin, Ava Maloney, Michelle Byrne, Kayleigh Bevans, Eimear Maher, Maeve Gleeson, Jeanette Feighery, Tricia Cleary.
