30 Mar 2022

End of an era as two long serving Offaly postmen retire

Mark Rave, Brendan Mc Auliffe, John Mc Donald ,Noel Cribbin, Sherlly Jordan, David Denahan , George Slevin, Declan Hopkins and Esther Cunningham

Reporter:

Reporter

29 Mar 2022 2:33 PM

An era is coming to an end in Offaly as two long serving postmen in the county have retired

With over 60 plus years of service between them George Slevin (23 years) and Noel Cribbin (39 years) are handing in the keys of their post vans as they are both retiring from An Post  in Edenderry Post Office.

George retired in the last few weeks. No matter what route George was on, he always proved to be popular as his manner and timekeeping were top class and he was a great colleague to work with.

With 39 years service, Noel is the longest serving postman.

Speaking on his retirement, Noel said, “for me from the first day when I was welcomed in to replace the great Patsy Carroll by the PO Crew of Tommy Cummins, Tony Hunston, Brennie Hughes and Noel Mc Redmond. I have loved every day since with the banter and slagging from the first crew to working with John Murray, Martha Killally, Bernie , Ger and to  my present colleague’s it really has been a ball. The old saying that 'times flies' really is true and it’s hard to believe that it’s 39 years ago since I started. There have been big changes in Edenderry PO in them years with Sean and Peg Phelan retiring and of course Ciss Evans. Where would you meet better people."

Noel added, "the move up to present home at Brady’s Spar Shop, and Brendan and Margaret taking over as Postmaster. Better working conditions and new sorting frames made life a bit easier and with declining mail volumes on one hand but hugely increased parcel delivery from online shopping now is the mainstay of the PO business. Like George, I have made friends for life with so many of the people that we interact with on a daily basis and I thank all those who were so kind and generous to me down the years with cuppas and dinners etc that kept me going on those wet and windy days."

