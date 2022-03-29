From the hills of Donegal to the flatlands of Offaly

Sharon Farrell with family and run director Neil Deere
Over 40 participants enjoyed the beautiful weather last Saturday for the 164th Mountlucas Parkrun.
Sharon Farrell, who originally hails from Donegal, celebrated her 50th parkrun and she was joined by family and friends to mark the occasion. Sharon is also a regular volunteer at Mountlucas.
Mountlucas Parkrun is based at Mountlucas Wind farm outside Daingean, see www.parkrun.ie/mountlucas to register and for more details.
