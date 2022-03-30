BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Birr GAA Club celebrates 2021 success and honours past champions at big night out

Birr GAA Club celebrated their on field successes and honoured past the Offaly Senior Hurling Champions of 1971 at a big night out last weekend. PICTURES: Ger Rogers
