'A vital step' - Offaly minister as historic ban on fur farming is passed

Fur Farming is set to be banned in Ireland following the passing of The Animal Health and Welfare and Forestry (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2021, in the Seanad last night.

Minister of State, Senator Pippa Hackett, from Geashill, Co Offaly, welcomed the passage of the Bill.

She said: “I am pleased to see this progressive and historic development come to pass. This Bill has the support of Veterinary Ireland, Animal Welfare Groups and the vast majority of the public and it is something the Green Party has long advocated for.”

“The Bill received an immense amount of cross party support as it passed through all stages in the Seanad. I would particularly like to thank my Green Party colleagues for their support, especially Senators Pauline O’Reilly and Roisin Garvey,” the Minister said.

The ban is a vital step in the protection of animal welfare and puts Ireland in line with similar legislation being implemented across Europe.

There are currently three active farms in the State that breed and rear mink for the purposes of pelting for the fur industry, which will be closed under the new plan. The Bill includes a compensation scheme for mink farmers and their workers.

The Animal Health and Welfare and Forestry (Miscellaneous Provisions) Bill 2021, will be signed into law by President Michael D. Higgins in the coming weeks