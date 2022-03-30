Pat Jones Memorial Cycle returns to Edenderry sporting calendar after two-year absence

Work continues on preparations for the 2022 running of the Pat Jones Memorial Cycle which is due to return to the Edenderry sporting calendar after a two-year absence due to Covid-19.

Edenderry's Team905 are hoping for a very successful event this year. In its previous six editions, the event has attracted around 200 cyclists to Edenderry every year and has raised €30,000 for charitable causes. This year the organisations to benefit will be North Offaly Development Company, based in Daingean, and Helping Holles Street (The National Maternity Foundation) in Dublin.

Speaking this week manager of North Offaly Development Company, Fergus McDonnell, said: “We are delighted to partner with Team905CC for this year’s PJMC. Our organisation provides targeted services and supports to the over-65 age cohort throughout the North Offaly area and the proceeds from the event will greatly assist us in delivering these supports in the year ahead. On behalf of the organisation, I would like to thank Team905 for including us and the National Maternity Hospital in this year’s event which we hope will be strongly supported.”

Chairperson of the Team905’s PJMC sub-committee, Brendan McAulliffe said: “Our committee is working very hard at present to ensure a safe and successful day on Saturday, April 16 for all participants in the PJMC. We are very happy to partner with two very worthwhile causes, providing very valuable supports to many people.

"Organising an event like this requires great commitment from everybody involved, including our sponsors and other organisations that help out on the day. Without this support, the event wouldn’t be possible. Normally we would have riders from up to twenty cycling clubs arriving on the day, a level of participation for which we are very grateful. All we need now is favourable weather. The omens are good as all of the previous events have taken place in sunshine!”

Starting times on Saturday, April 16 are 10am for the 90km event and 10.30am for the shorter 40km. Both events will start from St. Mary’s Secondary School, Edenderry. Registration is available online HERE or on the day at St Mary’s. Registration fees are €10 for the 40km (€20 for Non Cycling Ireland members) and €20 for the 90km (€30 for Non Cycling Ireland members). The 40km event will run from Edenderry through Rhode and Croghan and home via Daingean. The 90km will be Edenderry, Enfield, Kinnegad, Milltownpass, Tyrellspass, Daingean, Edenderry. There will be a refreshment stop on the longer route at Milltownpass Community Centre.

Updates on arrangements will appear over the next few weeks in local media and on the Team905 Facebook page.