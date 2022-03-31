Search

31 Mar 2022

Redevelopment underway of 'underutilised gem' in Offaly

Redevelopment underway of 'underutilised gem' in Offaly

Redevelopment underway of 'underutilised gem' in Offaly

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

31 Mar 2022 11:33 AM

Work has begun on the reconfiguration of Millennium Square in Tullamore.

Described as an "underutilised gem" by Fine Gael Councillor Neil Feighery, the redevelopment of the square which is located on Main Street, is being undertaken by Tullamore company Tower Civil Engineering.

The refurbishment includes hard and soft landscaping, the removal of the existing pavement and the installation of new imported Portuguese granite pavement and kerbs.

Connor Daly, a quantity surveyor with Tower Plant Civil Engineering, said: "We will also be installing polished concrete planters with recessed timber seating, installing two heavy duty cantilevered canopies, upgrading the existing drainage and electrical lines as well as soft landscaping to complete the project."

Man allegedly slashed in the face during terrifying Offaly robbery

In addition, the contract for outdoor dining has also been awarded, senior executive engineer with Offaly County Council, John Connelly said at a recent meeting of Tullamore Municipal District.

Councillor Neil Feighery said it was great to see work beginning on Millennium Square. "It's a little underutilised gem'' and ''it will improve the permeability of the town," he said.

Other projects planned for this year are the O’Connor Square/Church street link which will include an urban sensory garden and remote working hub.

Also the Meath Lane Link and Acres Folly. Meanwhile tendering for architectural consultants to draw up a Masterplan for Tullamore Harbour is also underway.

Going to tender too is the urban greenway and cycle network.

Cathaoirleach of Tullamore Municipal District, Councillor Tony McCormack said: "There are some fantastic projects there and it's great to see them coming to fruition. The town looks so well and It's going to look even better and fantastic and attract more people into the town," he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media