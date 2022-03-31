Historic Offaly buildings to receive funding for important works

A number of historic structures in Offaly are to receive funding for their conservation, it has been announced today.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, TD, announced the heritage projects under this year’s Historic Structures Fund (HSF) on Thursday.

€101,000 of the allocation will make its way to Offaly.

The three structures in Offaly receiving funding are Tullamore Gaol on Cormac Street, Tullamore; Cloneyhurke House in Cloneyhurke and Lowland House, Fancroft.

At Tullamore Gaol, €25,000 will be spent on completing works commenced last year to the railing outside the former gaol. The remaining 25 metres of railings will be repaired and restored.

€38,000 will be spent at Cloneyhurke House on a number of restorations jobs, including render repair works, repairs to existing entrance steps and arched entrance, reinstatement of sliding sash windows and the repair of external and internal doors.

Finally, at Lowland House in Fancroft, €38,000 will go towards repair and refurbishment works to the original window and door assemblies.

Offaly Minister Pippa Hackett welcomed the news: "Well done to Offaly County Council’s heritage team who put a lot of work into these applications. I am especially pleased to see that this funding allows for the completion of restoration of railings along the gate of Tullamore Gaol.

“These projects not only help to conserve our built heritage but they add value to our quality of life, our tourism offering and keep traditional skills alive," Minister Hackett added.