'Get Fit for Dochas' raises an incredible sum for Offaly Cancer Support Group

GET FIT Tullamore popped into Dochas Offaly Cancer Support Group recently to present Dochas with the proceeds from their fundraiser “Get Fit for Dochas”.

On Saturday, December 4 2021 in Cloncollig Industrial Estate members of GET FIT Tullamore hosted a successful fundraiser on behalf of Dochas Offaly Cancer Support Group.

Members of GET FIT Tullamore partook in an in-house competition raising an incredible €3,515 for Dóchas.

The brainchild of Céire, Paul and Yvonne of Get Fit Tullamore, the fundraiser involved members getting sponsorship via sponsorship cards or on the online platform GoFundMe.

Speaking on the day Dermot Murphy, Vice-Chairperson of Dochas Offaly Cancer Support Group thanked Yvonne, Paul and Ceire for their commitment and dedication to raising this amount of money and thanked Get Fit Tullamore members for their support. Dermot also thanked the local businesses who were extremely generous in their donations to the raffle on the day.

John Conroy, Manager, noted that the event was a huge success on the day and thanked everyone for their very warm welcome and the work and effort they put in on the day and in the lead up to the event.

Dochas Offaly Cancer Support Group is now open full-time from 9.30-5pm Monday to Friday and anyone who has been affected by a cancer diagnosis, or supporting someone with a cancer diagnosis is encouraged to reach out to them for support.

You can contact Dochas at 0579328268 or via email at info@dochasoffaly.ie