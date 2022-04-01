Young Offaly choir pick up big prize at national competition
There was great success for a young Offaly choir at the Feis Ceoil in the RDS this week.
The choir from Tullamore Stage School, directed by Regina McCarthy and accompanied by Loreta Mackelaite, claimed first prize in the Junior Choir and Sacred Music categories at the event.
Hungarian adjudicator, Peter Erdei was hugely impressed with their performances of 'Ave Maria' by Mervyn Cousins, 'Lord Bless You' by John Rutter, 'Path to the Moon' by Eric Thiman and 'Bruce and the Spider' by Arthur Gawthorne.
"The 35-strong ensemble consisting of members from third class up to Post Primary has been preparing weekly for this event since September and this was a just reward for all their work," Regina said.
"They look forward now to taking part in the New Ross Choral Festival in May. Well done to all!"
