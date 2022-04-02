Go ahead given for livestock underpass to be built in Offaly

The go ahead has been given for the construction of a livestock underpass beneath a road in Offaly.
A livestock underpass will be built under the L1014 at Garrymona, Walsh Island. It will allow livestock to pass safely under the road.
Permission has also been given for the construction of a new entrance with new hedging and metal railing along the boundary.
The plans will also see the extension of the public footpath across proposed entrance with construction of new access roadway and the closing of existing entrance.
Permission was granted with nine conditions attached.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.