Offaly GAA Club launches fundraiser with incredible holiday prizes
An Offaly GAA Club has launched a fundraiser with incredible holiday prizes up for grabs.
Shamrocks GAA has launched a brand new fundraiser which is a holiday draw with tickets costing €50.
Here is the prize breakdowns in full:
1st place: Holiday to Australia to the value of €5,000
2nd place: Holiday to New York to the value of €2,500
3rd place: Holiday to Paris to the value of €1,500
4 x €1000 Center Parcs vouchers
4 x 2 night stays in the Connacht Hotel, Galway.
4 x €250 Ryanair vouchers.
If you would like to enter the draw, you can contact a Shamorcks committee member, or contact any of their social media channels for more information
Pictured above are Shamrocks GAA U20’s All-Ireland stars Kieran Dolan, Jack Bryant and Sean O’Toole with Meabh Sheeran and her sister Sadie with club chairman Ollie Bryan in front launching the clubs Fundraising Draw.
