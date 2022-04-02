International tourism buyers from across the globe set sights on Offaly

International tourism buyers from across the globe experienced some of the best Offaly has to offer as Fáilte Ireland showcases the unique experiences Ireland has to offer in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, before they take part in ‘Meitheal’, Ireland’s biggest tourism trade show in Killarney.

This was just one of five pre-Meitheal tours to take place this week, providing the overseas buyers with opportunities to experience first-hand what their clients can expect to see and do while in Ireland.

The tailor-made fact-finding tours play an important part of the ‘Meitheal’ experience, by providing the travelling buyers with an authentic flavour of what Ireland has to offer their clients. The tours are organised by Fáilte Ireland, the National Tourism Development Authority, in conjunction with Tourism Ireland and are designed to showcase Ireland’s destination regions – Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East, and Dublin.

Speaking about the importance of these trips, Paul Kelly, CEO Fáilte Ireland emphasised:

“Ireland has world-class scenery, activities, attractions, culture and heritage, and we were pleased to showcase these unique experiences to so many influential overseas buyers this week. Driving growth in the regions through tourism is a key priority for us at Fáilte Ireland. Through tailored trips like these, we can showcase Ireland’s cultural riches and tourism offerings to top international buyers, which they can then sell on to their customers around the world. This will ensure Ireland and Offaly is front of mind as they prepare itineraries for 2023 and beyond.”

The tours are organised by Fáilte Ireland, the National Tourism Development Authority, in conjunction with Tourism Ireland and were pictured at Birr Castle (l. to r.) were: Max Reid, Gráinne O’Malley, General Manager, Birr Castle; Ann Ellard, Fáilte Ireland; Anna Mannion, Tourism Ireland; Silvia Boero, Le Vie Del Nord Srl, Italy; Alix Renard, Guide; Sybille Cros Gaeland-Ashling, France and Ann McDonald, Glenton Holidays, Scotland, GB and Tara O’Grady, Caddie Tours, USA.