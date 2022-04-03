Search

03 Apr 2022

MEMORY LANE: How many familiar faces will you spot in our gallery of pictures from the Offaly archives today?

Reporter:

Holly Moran

03 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

news@offalyexpress.ie

We have delved back into the Offaly archives for today's trip down memory lane today. How many familiar faces will you recognise today?

CLICK ON NEXT TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES