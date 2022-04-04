Search

04 Apr 2022

Gardaí make new appeal after finding car suspected of being involved in hit and run in Midlands

Car accident

Conor Ganly

04 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

news@leinsterexpress.ie

Laois Gardaí have issued an urgent appeal to the public to help them identifying a driver suspected of being behind the wheel of a car which has left a motorcyclist in a serious condition in hospital.

Gardaí renewed an appeal for dashcam footage and other information regarding a crash on the Sleaty Road near Knockbeg College at the weekend after discovering a vehicle in Athy.

Laois gardaí are working on the basis that the black coloured Passat Volkswagen car was involved in the collision at around 4.30 pm on Sunday, April 3.

However, they have yet to identify the driver of the vehicle. While they urged the individual to contact them to help them with their enquiries, they also appealed to the public to get in touch.

Gardaí say they particularly want to hear from anybody who may have seen the VW Passat in the Carlow town, Graiguecullen, Athy areas between 4pm and 5pm on Sunday. They say they car may have been driven erratically.

Anybody with dashcam footage is also asked to make contact with gardaí in Portlaoise.

It's understood that the motorcyclist, who is aged in his 60s, remains in a serious condition in a Dublin hospital to which he was airlifted on Sunday afternoon from the crash scene at the gates of Knockbeg College which is located in Laois near the Carlow and Kildare borders.

The victim is understood to have been living in Carlow but was a native of the area of Laois where the accident happened.

The Sleaty Road is a busy link route between Carlow and Athy. 

