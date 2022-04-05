Search

05 Apr 2022

Council sells sites to two companies at prime Offaly business park

Offaly County Council has sold land at two sites in Ferbane Business & Technology Park.

This includes a quarter of a hectare which it has sold to Euram Air Leases (IRE) Ltd, in the amount of €32,500.

The other site is being sold to Endrim Construction Services Ltd, in the amount of €51,500.

Stephane Duclot, Director of Services, told the recent County Council meeting that Euram's business centres around end of life aircraft and engines. 20 employees currently work in Euram and this number might increase to 80 as the company expands.

In the Endrim enterprise, 75 new jobs might possibly be created.

Mr Duclot said this was very positive news for Ferbane Business Park.

Cllr Eamon Dooley said 115 people are currently employed in the park.

He added that three new units are currently under construction in the park.

Euram specialises in Aircraft Engine Disassembly, Leasing and Trading, Aftermarket Parts sales, Repair, Inventory and Consignment Management.

Cllr Dooley said Ferbane Business and Technology Park has been a great success story since it began in 2003.

Cllr John Leahy pointed out that this is the fourth or fifth expansion in recent times by a business in Ferbane Technology Park.

