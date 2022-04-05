Search

05 Apr 2022

Offaly women climb Croghan Hill seven times for 'Climb With Charlie' fundraiser

Bernie Daly, Amanda Owens, Sinead Fox, Aisling McCormack and Mary Daly on top of Croghan Hill last weekend

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

05 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Five Offaly women climbed Croghan Hill seven times in a row last weekend to coincide with the 'Climb with Charlie' event which raised money for motor neurone disease.

Thousands of people around the country took part in climbs to raise money for the charity with former TV correspondent Charlie Bird reaching the summit of Croagh Patrick last Sunday. Charlie has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease.

'I am truly humble' - Charlie Bird on his triumphant Croagh Patrick climb

The climb undertaken by the five local women was the equivalent of walking up Croagh Patrick and a spokesperson said each loop took 20 minutes to complete.

