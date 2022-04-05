Search

05 Apr 2022

BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Big celebrations at memorable Offaly GAA Awards night

Reporter:

Reporter

05 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Email:

PICTURES: Ger Rogers

There was great style and celebration at the Offaly GAA Awards in the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore last weekend. 

CLICK ON NEXT TO GO THROUGH THE FULL GALLERY OF PICTURES FROM THE NIGHT

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia