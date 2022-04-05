Space in empty HSE buildings in Offaly town are 'going to waste'

HSE sites in an Offaly town have a significant amount of empty, unused space which is a far from ideal situation, a local councillor recently said.

Cllr John Carroll said about half of the Mental Health facility on Wilmer Road, beside the library, is not being used.

“This is in fact a very large area,” he said, “which could be used in a very purposeful and good way, but it's going to waste. I'd question some of the HSE's use of its property.”

He said the District Hospital beside John's Terrace is also problematic, and it will become emptier when its ambulance service moves.

During a recent Birr MD meeting, Dervila Eyres of the HSE gave an update on the Mental Health care system in Birr.

“The location for the Mental Health services is the Old Convent Building on Wilmer Road,” she said. “There are 16 staff.”

The services provided include a Community Mental Health Clinic / Day Hospital / and Day Service. It's serving a population area of 38,000 people.

Ms Eyres said all of the 16 staff members and the services will move to the new Birr Primary Care Centre.

Joe Ruane of the HSE, during the same Birr MD meeting, also talked about the St Brendan's District Hospital area near John's Terrace. He said the Alzheimer's and St Anne's services will be remaining in the St Brendan's District Hospital area and will not move to the new Primary Care Centre when it opens in 2024. The District Hospital used to house Midoc but this closed down in 2018, therefore creating more empty space.

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland is based in the Old Day Care Centre beside the former MIDOC facility.

The Alzheimer Society offers a Day Care at Home service. The Day Care at Home Service provides an interim alternative model of care and support to clients and families. It is is a way of delivering a day care experience to clients in their home, while also allowing their family carer to have a break and is based on providing social activity based care with minimum personal care. This can include music sessions, reminiscence therapy, arts & crafts, gentle exercises, conversation, companionship and recreational activities.

Speaking about the future of the National Ambulance Service (NAS) in St Brendan's District Hospital, Joe Ruane pointed out that there has been engagement with HSE estates regarding moving the NAS base in Birr to be part of the new PCC in Birr.

“The proposal,” he commented, “is for a standalone two story building in the same complex as the PCC. It's understood that it's going out for planning and design shortly.”

He pointed out that according to National Ambulance Service Stats, for 2021, in the Midlands Area (Laois, Offaly, Westmeath and Longford) the average response time for Echo / Delta calls was 25 minutes.

There's been a hospital at the John's Terrace site for several decades. Records show that in 1955 tenders were invited by Offaly County Council for an extension of the premises which would be: “An Extension scheme comprising extension of existing hospital, improved nursing accommodation, maternity unit, town clinic.”

The extension was formally opened in Spring 1959. The contractor was M. Loughnane & Sons, Birr, and the construction cost was £45,000.

Cllr John Carroll said part of the mental health facility in the old convent has been unused since the late 1970s. He said the Gaelscoil had hoped to move into the building in 2015 but it never came to pass.

Cllr Carroll said the District Hospital and the former Day Care Centre beside John's Terrace was a significant footprint in the town with a significant amount of physical structures. He said it's in the heart of Birr, some of it is empty, and they should think about what to do with the empty sections.