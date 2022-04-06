Search

06 Apr 2022

Work begins on pub in Tullamore bought for significant sum by 'local buyer'

06 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

Work has begun on a pub in Tullamore bought for a significant sum by 'local buyer' earlier this year. 

Work has been carried out on the facade of the building including the removal of the name and other works.

Most recently the pub has traded as the William Street Bar & Eatery and it was bought in January for a figure believed to be close to the guide price of €600,000.

Previously known as Pat's Bar from the 1980s when it was run successfully by local businessman Pat Cunningham, it is a large premises, with two storeys over a basement in a prime location at the junction of William Street and Harbour Street.

The property formerly had a restaurant on the first floor, capable of seating 60, and there is another bar to the rear backing onto Offaly Street, plus a large enclosed beer garden. The overall floor area is nearly 11,000 sq ft.

