Search

06 Apr 2022

Three-in-a-row for Offaly dancers in Leinster Scor na nOg final

Kilcormac/Killoughey won the Rince Foirne title for the third time in a row at the Leinster Scor na nOg finals last weekend.

Kilcormac/Killoughey won the Rince Foirne title for the third time in a row at the Leinster Scor na nOg finals last weekend.

Reporter:

Reporter

06 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

THE Leinster Final of Scor Na nOg was held last Sunday in St. Patricks GAA Club in Lordship, Dundalk Co. Louth.

Offaly were represented on the day Kilcormac-Killoughey GAA in the Rince Foirne and Tullamore GAA in Traith Na gCeist.

Kilcormac-Killoughey were defending their title they won in 2020 and were hoping to make it 3 in a row. The girls, as usual, performed to their usual high standard and were duly rewarded when the results were announced as they were crowned Leinster Champions for 2022 and had achieved three in a row.

They now go on to represent both Offaly and Leinster in the All-Ireland Final on May 1st in the INEC in Killareny. The Kilcormac-Killoughey team on the day was Megan Larkin. Roisin Monaghan, Ciara Barnett-McCann, Orla Kilmartin, Ciara Kilmartin, Caoimhe Quinn, Aideen Quinn and Elizabeth Kilmartin.

Offaly's other representative was Tullamore in the Traith Na gCeist and they were representing their club for the first time in this competition. While they did not win they gave a good account of themselves.

They are a very young team and no doubt we will see them back in Scor again. The team was as follows: Darragh McGrath, Blaithin Clarke, Dara Clarke and Kathy Foy

Best of Luck to Kilcormac-Killoughey in the All-Ireland Final on May 1 in INEC in Killarney.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media