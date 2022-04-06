Potato peels and paint cans among litter left at Offaly bring bank

Offaly County Council has expressed its disappointment at the recent dumping of household rubbish at a recycling centre in the county. The council also re-issued a warning and advice on what can be brought to a bring bank.

The council said: "Unfortunately those responsible for this litter filled scene don't participate in An Taisce National Spring Clean. Everyone is disappointed to see more indiscriminate dumping of household waste beside bring banks."

Potato peels, bottles and even paint cans were dumped in this incident. Bring banks are primarily for recyclables like drinks bottles while some have clothes banks.

"Leaving household waste at the bring bank is littering not recycling," the council stated.

"Even when bring banks are full, it is illegal to leave your waste next to them. People littering may be prosecuted and face an on-the-spot fine of €150."

They advised: "If a recycling bank is full please, notify Offaly County Council and return with your recyclables another day or recycle your items at another site."

Covert cameras are now in operation intermittently at various bring banks throughout the county.

The council also praised Tullamore Municipal District outdoor staff for their great work.

Join in a local clean up in your area - free clean up kits are available from the Environment Section (057 9357403).