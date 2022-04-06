'Earning credit for excess electricity is a win win for householders' - Offaly Minister

Offaly Minister Pippa Hackett says homeowners can earn credit for the excess energy their solar panels are generating now.

This credit could convert to a back payment from June onwards, depending on which utility contract a homeowner has.

Speaking in the Seanad, the Minister said that fellow Midlands public representatives’ claims that the system is failing are untrue.

Minister Hackett said: “The Clean Export Guarantee will allow customers with registered microgeneration devices to sell any excess electricity back to Ireland's electricity grid in return for payment. Energy companies are currently announcing their tariffs.”

Some energy companies have confirmed the payment for excess energy, not used by the household, will be back dated to 15th February when the Clean Export Guarantee came into effect.

The Minister called this a win-win for homeowners and renewables. She referenced the address of Ukraine President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to the joined Houses of the Oireachtas and said that microgeneration of renewables was one step in shutting down Russia’s fossil fuel funding stream.

“It allows families reduce utility bills while being paid for excess energy. And people can also avail of the SEAI grants to help install Solar PV panels on homes.”

Minister Hackett mentioned her frustration that similar schemes for non-domestic users, such as schools and farms, is taking longer. One barrier is the current need for planning permission for solar panels, over a given threshold, on roofs.

“This is something my Green Party colleagues here in the Seanad have worked hard to progress, and I hope the Department of Housing will move to complete this legislative change.

"In my own constituency, some public representatives have tried to claim the entire policy is failing miserably. This is disappointing, and it is untrue. We will solve the issue, and we have proven we can do it with the domestic scheme. I look forward to hearing the same public representatives herald Green policy when payments begin for non-domestic users in the coming months," she concluded.

Earlier this week, Independent TD Carol Nolan said that a number of constituents who have invested heavily in solar panels as a way to contribute toward renewable energy and reduce energy costs were left deeply disappointed after their ESB and energy suppliers informed them that the Micro-generation Support Scheme is still not operational despite being announced by the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, in December 2021.

“There is a deep sense of frustration out there among families who have significant amounts of excess energy that is basically going to waste. It is even more frustrating that this is happening at time when energy prices are reaching completely unsustainable levels,” Deputy Nolan said.

“When Minister Ryan announced the Support Scheme he made it clear that it was an opportunity for community, farming and small commercial customers to take the first steps towards investment in renewable technologies, which can play a role in shaping electricity demand and decarbonising homes and businesses.

“Yet here we are, three months later and there is still no clear indication when the Scheme will become operational.

“I have been informed by some constituents that even though they are exporting a significant amount of energy to the grid, about 35-50kw per day, the grid is just taking that energy for free without any return on the families' investment or contribution toward the increasing cost of living," she added.

“The Minister must provide a clear rationale for the delay and explain to these families, some of whom I know have spent money they found difficult to put together, why the Scheme is still on the departments to-do list,” concluded Deputy Nolan.