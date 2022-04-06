Search

06 Apr 2022

Offaly company picks up big award for 'best renewable product'

Justin Kelly

06 Apr 2022 4:33 PM

news@offalyexpress.ie

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) welcomed over 2,500 attendees to the SEAI Energy Show, which took place in the RDS on March 30-31, after a two-year absence. The event showed the vibrancy of the energy sector and the pace of innovation, as new energy saving technologies were revealed over the two-day event.

Central to this innovation was Grant Engineering from Birr which won the ‘Best Renewable Product Award’ for HVO Biofuel Grant Vortex, an innovative, A-rated biofuel-compatible condensing boiler.

Paul Martin, Programme Manager at SEAI who chaired the judging panel commented: “I want to congratulate this year’s winners of the Best Renewable Product Award. The Government has set ambitious targets over the next ten years and beyond to reduce energy-use in our homes and our dependence on fossil fuels and the product and expertise that Grant Engineering provide are an important facet of that transition.

"For many years, the Product of the Show Awards has championed innovative product development. Considerable investment in R&D, coupled with rapidly changing technology, has seen a wave of pioneering products and systems featured at the Show. The winners all share a passion for a clean energy future and are providing businesses and consumers with exciting new energy products that will help us use less and use clean.”

Other winners included:

Mitsubishi Electric for the QAHV CO2 monobloc commercial heat pump which is designed specifically to produce high-temperature sanitary hot water using CO2 as a refrigerant.

Grundfos for MIXIT which is a smart mixing loop solution for heating and cooling systems in commercial and large residential buildings.

EnergyElephant for their energy and sustainability data platform with imbedded AI.

Expert Leisure with SportsArt G690 Verde Treadmill which converts human generated energy into utility grade electricity.

TaskLED with Cree Syrius, a unique street lighting featuring Wavemax Technology that provides decreased LED source luminance.

Grant Engineering with HVO Biofuel Grant Vortex which is an innovative, A-rated biofuel-compatible condensing boiler.

In addition to the 150 exhibitors in the RDS, the Show featured; an extensive electric vehicle showcase with free test drives, live retrofit demonstrations, a new lighting pavilion, expert seminars and multiple networking events.

