One man killed in overnight car crash in Tipperary

Gardaí in Tipperary are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred last night, Wednesday, April 6, 2022.

At approximately 9:45pm, gardaí were alerted to a single car road traffic collision that occurred on the R664, at Garyduff, Aherlow, Tipperary.

A man in his 30s, the driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital where a post mortem will take place at a later date.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to take place by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tipperary Town Garda station on 062 806 70, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.