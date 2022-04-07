Offaly artists generously donate their art for children's charity

THREE big-hearted Offaly artists have generously donated their art for Incognito 2022 in aid of the Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation.

Ireland’s biggest online art sale is now in its sixth year, and what makes Incognito different to other art sales, is that the buyer has no idea who the artist is until after the sale closes.

The Offaly artists taking part this year are Hazel Greene from Birr, and David Fox and Nuala Hiney from Tullamore.

Funds raised from Incognito 2022 will help provide specialist home nursing care, respite support and end-of-life care for children with highly complex medical and life-limiting conditions in the county.

The postcard-sized works of art are priced at €65 each, and not only will purchasers be supporting a great cause in Jack and Jill, they will secure a piece of art that they truly love, without knowing who the artist is, and that’s something really special. The collection can now be viewed online at www.incognito.ie, where prospective purchasers are being urged to register and select their favourites ahead of the sale which takes place on Thursday April 21 from 9.30am.