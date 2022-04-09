Unaccompanied learner driver clocked at staggering speed on motorway in the Midlands

An unaccompanied learner driver was clocked at 172kph on the M7 motorway today.
Gardai say the driver had no L plates displayed, no insurance and only got their licence a fortnight ago.
The driver was arrested and charged and the vehicle was seized.
