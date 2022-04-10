Number of motorists in Tullamore fined for parking in disabled spaces

Multiple motorists in Tullamore fined for parking in disabled spaces
A number motorists in Tullamore have been fined for parking in spaces reserved for people with disabilities in the town.
Offaly Roads Policing Unit spotted the illegally parked cars while on patrol on Sunday evening. Fines of €150 were issued for parking in PWD parking.
One of the motorists was parked illegally in O'Connor Square while the other was illegally parked on Patrick Street.
