Search

11 Apr 2022

Iconic spot in Offaly named as one of 'Top 20 best pubs in Ireland' by Lonely Planet

Lonely Planet names Offaly spot as one of 'Top 20 best pubs in Ireland'

Lonely Planet names Offaly spot as one of 'Top 20 best pubs in Ireland'

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

10 Apr 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

International travel guide publisher and website Lonely Planet has picked an Offaly pub in one of its prestigious lists.

In an article entitled, '20 of the best pubs in Ireland for pints, music and the time of your life,' JJ Houghs Singing Pub in Banagher sits proudly among some well-renowned pubs. 

Posting to its millions of followers and readers, Lonely Planet suggested JJ Houghs as one of the pubs "you should bookmark for that trip you've been daydreaming about."

PROPERTY: Absolutely incredible home in Offaly up for sale for a truly staggering price

In their review of JJ Houghs, they described it as being "tucked amongst thriving vines with a soothing dark interior," adding, "JJ Houghs in Banagher is a 250-year-old pub long celebrated for its charm and the warm welcome of its owner."

"Descriptions of the place range from 'quirky', 'idiosyncratic' to ' individualistic' so you know a unique experience is in store. It's a popular spot with boaters taking river cruises in the nearby majestic River Shannon. JJ's also serves pizza and cocktails, and by all accounts, the espresso martinis are a house special."

MEMORY LANE: Do you feature in our gallery of pictures from the Offaly archives today?

Responding to the news, proprietor Ger Hough posted: "Delighted to be included in the prestigious Lonely Planets 'Top 20 pubs to have a Pint in' list. Also great to get recognition for the best Espresso Martini in the world."

Other pubs making the list include The Gravediggers in Dublin, De Barra's Folk Club in Clonakilty, The Moorings in Dungarvan, O'Connells in Skryne, Co Meath and Dick Mack's in Dingle. You can see the full list HERE.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media