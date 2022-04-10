WATCH: Offaly's Jordan Conroy in absolutely flying form as Ireland perform brilliantly at Singapore Sevens

Tullamore's Jordan Conroy in action for Ireland
Offaly's Jordan Conroy swapped his dancing shoes for his boots and was in flying form for Ireland as the team made the semi-finals of the Singapore Sevens.
Ireland pulled off a historic win over Olympic Champions Fiji on their way to the last four where only a last minute try for New Zealand denied them a place in the final.
Jordan Conroy in space. TRY— World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) April 10, 2022
Simple as that!@IrishRugby are into the semi-finals in Singapore#HSBC7s | #Singapore7s pic.twitter.com/XSTm0bhajk
Ireland came out second from their group on Saturday ahead of France and Japan and then defeated the USA 14-12 in their quarter-final this morning by 14-12. They led New Zealand with seconds to go in the semi-final but a last gasp try from Akuila Rokolisoa broke Ireland's hearts after Conroy had given Ireland the lead.
Jordan Conroy is over!— Murray Kinsella (@Murray_Kinsella) April 10, 2022
Excellent conversion from Billy Dardis.
Ireland lead New Zealand 7-0! pic.twitter.com/ls60K65vGW
They then progressed to the Bronze Medal match where they faced Australia losing narrowly by 21 to 19 with only a conversion separating the sides.
