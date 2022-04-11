Nine people arrested in connection with alleged shooting incident in the Midlands

Gardaí have arrested nine people in connection to an alleged shooting in the Midlands which later resulted in a man being allegedly mown down by a van in a feud related hit and run, the Leader can reveal.

The incident, which occurred on January 24 in Longford town, left a man with serious injuries in hospital.

It's understood gardaí are examining whether the man may have been targeted after a firearm was discharged in the town's Ardnacassa housing estate on the same afternoon.

Disturbing footage of the incident emerged during which young children could be heard screaming and ducking for cover is understood to be a key part of the Gardaí's ongoing investigation into the incident.

A statement from the Garda Press Office has confirmed a file will now be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to determine what, if any, charges can be brought against any of those who were detained for questioning.

"Nine persons have been arrested in relation to an incident involving the discharge of a firearm in Ardnacassa, Co Longford on January 24, 2022," said the spokesperson.

"Each person was released without charge with a file being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions."

It comes amid heightening fears over the escalating level of violent incidents which have spilled out onto the streets of the midlands town in recent weeks.

The latest of those took place last Tuesday when a man was left with serious injuries after being allegedly stabbed inside the doors of a fastfood takeaway.

Twenty-seven-year-old Patrick Stokes, of Corboy, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford was brought before a sitting of Mullingar District Court two days later and granted bail despite strong objections by gardaí.

The court heard the alleged incident took place in front of around 10 to 15 people, some of which included young children.

Concerns linked to the spiralling level of violent episodes within the confines of Longford town has greater police visibility, tougher sentencing and additional resources being made available to gardaí.

"This is not just feuding, this is serious criminal violence," said local Cllr Seamus Butler."

"These people need to be removed from the streets of Longford for as long as possible and the judiciary have a huge role to play in that.

"What we and this town needs is more resources and what's required is foot patrols to be carried out every working day in Longford."