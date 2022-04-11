New presenter announced for Breakfast Show on Midlands 103

Midlands 103 have unveiled its new Breakfast Show presenter following the departure of Anne Marie Kelly.

Multi-award winning radio presenter Peter Dunne has taken over as presenter on the Breakfast Show with his brand new show having started this morning.

Speaking about the new Breakfast Show, Peter said, "one of the highest honours in radio is to present a breakfast show and I’m absolutely delighted to be waking up the people of Laois, Offaly & Westmeath. Now more than ever we need a bit of positivity, fun & craic so we’ve created a brand new show that’s going to deliver just that.”

Midlands 103 Programme Controller Roy Jennings added, “we are very excited to have Peter on board as our new Breakfast presenter. Peter has brought so much energy and fun to his ‘’Feel Good Saturday” show the past few years, I’ve no doubt this will carry over to his new position. Listeners will most certainly be waking up with a smile on their faces from Monday morning.”

Breakfast with Peter Dunne is on weekday mornings from 6:30am - 9am.