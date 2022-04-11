BREAKING: Offaly road blocked after serious crash

Motorists are being warned to avoid the road between Clonbullogue and Bracknagh in Offaly after a serious accident.
The accident happened at around 9.30pm on Monday evening, April 11.
It's understood a van overturned after colliding with a pole and no other vehicles were involved.
The overturned van is completely blocking the road and emergency services are responding to the scene.
The driver of the van was injured. We are unaware at this time as to the extent of his injuries.
More as we get it...
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.