Offaly artists in the limelight at Hot Country TV awards

After an enforced absence from the 'live' events calendar for what felt like two very long years, the biggest night of the year in Irish country music finally made its return last week.

The 10th Annual Hot Country TV Awards Concert took place in the Slieve Russell Hotel in Cavan. Hot Country TV founder and host Hugh O' Brien was joined by a glittering array of talent, ranging from the biggest of household names, to entertainers who have travelled many a mile on life's highways, and young stars just beginning to make their mark in the business.

With the first performer taking to the stage around 6pm last Tuesday night - that honour of opening the show, incidentally, going to Tipp's Donie O - and the last artist stepping off that same stage just after 2am on Wednesday morning - another midlands man, would you believe, this time Offaly's Ciarán Rosney - this was truly a celebration of the country music genre. It was more akin to a festival than simply a concert, with little wonder that as the evening's audience finally headed for home all the talk was of when next year's show-date would be announced!

With Donie O and Ciarán bookending the night's schedule with radio hits like A Picture Of You and current single Amarillo By Morning from Donie O, and a selection of hits from the Glen Campbell songbook from Ciarán, there was certainly no shortage of quality representation from the midlands. Tipp's latest country princess, Glór Tíre winner Aishling Rafferty joined fellow artists Ailish McBride and Jamie Donnelly for a wonderful rendition of Coal Miner's Daughter early in the night, before Aishling was presented with the Big Tom Music Inspiration award. And a fitting recipient she is, too.

Another of the event's early winners was singer/songwriter Larissa Tormey who was presented with the Music Without Borders award. Larissa will also be one of the featured artists at the Voices for Peace Concert which takes place in Moate's Tuar Ard Arts Centre on April 14th. Proceeds from that night will be donated to the Irish Red Cross in aid of Ukraine. Joining Larissa in Moate will be another highly respected country singer/songwriter, P.J. Murrihy (with whom Larissa has just released a beautiful version of I Wish I Had Someone To Love Me), Charlie McGettigan, Alex Roe, Caitríona O' Sullivan, Dave Lawlor, and Ger O' Brien, with Eddie Rowley of the Sunday World as MC. Tickets, which are just €20, are available from the Tuar Ard box-office on 090-6482042 (no booking fee), online at www.tuarard.ie (booking fee applies), or from TRAX in the Bridge Centre, Tullamore, or Tormey Butchers, Tullamore.

Putting a new spin on this year's shows were a number of multi-vocalist performances, that of Aishling, Ailish, and Jamie being just the first. Also sharing the stage in Cavan were two midlands men who have the experience of Glór Tíre on their CV, 2020 finalist Alex Roe and Colin Kenny who made it all the way to the semi-finals earlier this year. After the duo delighted the audience with a brilliant Charley Pride medley, Alex was presented with the Rising Male Country Music Artist of the Year award, while Colin - the 'singing barber' from Banagher who has made his home in Borrisokane - took home the award for New Male Country Singer of the Year.

Sabrina Fallon was the winner of the prestigious Single of the Year category for her duet with Sina Theil, Good To Be Back Home (written by Davie Furey). Sabrina, renowned for her powerfully rich and traditional country voice, also displayed her talent as a songwriter last year, penning the heartfelt and emotional Waltz With Love in honour of her parents Eileen and Patsy as they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.

Joining Donie O as part of the night's pre-show entertainment was Deirdre Keane, a lady originally from Galway, but who has taken the opposite route to Colin by making the Shannonside town of Banagher her home. Deirdre, who was also a Glor Tíre contestant this year, thrilled fans with her set, and having recently teamed up with Downda Road Productions, we have a feeling those same fans will be hearing a lot more from Deirdre in the near future. The pre-show line-up was completed by the magical voice of Donegal's Norman Borland, and another impressive newcomer to the scene, Chelsea Kelly.

Other award winners on the night included TR Dallas who was honoured for his 50 years in the music business; Olivia Douglas who was crowned Female Vocalist and Button-Box Accordion Player of the Year; Foster and Allen who won the International Duo of the Year title; Guy Clothing brand ambassador Mike Denver who picked up both the Entertainer of the Year and the Number One Festival Band awards; and Joe Cooney of Midlands 103 who was recognised with a special award for his Outstanding Contribution to Country Music.

I was delighted to have the double-honour on the night of presenting the fabulous Swedish artist Ellinor Springstrike with her award for International Artist of the Year, and - like Joe - of receiving an acknowledgement for Outstanding Contribution to Country Music.

To be among the first to know when the date for the Hot Country TV Awards Concert 2023 is announced, follow Hot Country on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, and keep an eye on the official Hot Country TV website, www.hotcountrytv.com