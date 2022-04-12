Search

12 Apr 2022

REVEALED: The 136 Offaly communities groups receiving funding and how much they'll get

REVEALED: The 136 Offaly communities groups receiving funding and how much they'll get

REVEALED: The 136 Offaly communities groups receiving funding and how much they'll get

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

12 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

€277,101 of funding for 136 local community projects in Offaly has been announced.

Fianna Fáil TD for Offaly, Barry Cowen welcomed the funding which will be paid out under the Community Activities Fund 2021.

Deputy Cowen commented, “This funding is about supporting locally-led projects and giving them the helping hand they deserve to continue to serve the local community here in Offaly.

“Throughout the pandemic they have been an invaluable resource across Offaly and this funding, while relatively small, can help them carry out important works in their areas.”

Offaly Student awarded runner up in ActionTalks speech writing competition

The Offaly TD added: “I would also like to thank Offaly County Council and the Local Community Development Committee for their work and support in helping to achieve this funding.”

The 2021 Community Activities Fund was launched in November 2021 with funding of €9m available. Offaly received an allocation of €277,101 from the Department under the fund.

The key theme of the fund is to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs such as utility or insurance bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities.

The Community Activities Fund is a once off fund provided by the Department of Rural and Community Development and administered by Local Community Development Committees, with support from the Local Authority, in each area.

YOU CAN SEE ALL 136 OFFALY COMMUNITY GROUPS RECEIVING FUNDING BELOW:

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media