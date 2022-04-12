BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Great celebrations at Offaly Person of the Year Gala Awards Ceremony

There was a great night of celebrations in the Bridge House Hotel in Tullamore last Saturday at the presentation of the Offaly Person of the Year Awards night.
James O’Connor receiving the Offaly Association Dublin Offaly Person of the Year Award from Association Chairperson Jennifer Guinan and Sponsor Noel Tynan
