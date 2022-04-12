Two men hospitalised after serious crash in Offaly
Two men required hospital treatment after a crash in Offaly on Monday night, April 11.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the single-vehicle traffic collision at 9:35pm in the Cloncassan area on the road between Bracknagh and Clonbullogue, Co Offaly.
One man aged in his 30s was conveyed to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore and another man aged in his 50s was conveyed to Midlands Regional Hospital for Portlaoise for non-life-threatening injuries sustained as a result of this collision.
It's understood a jeep overturned after colliding with a pole and no other vehicles were involved.
The road was completely blocked for a time as emergency services responded to the scene. The road is currently open for use.
