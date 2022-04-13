Offaly woman celebrated after graduating from the Migrant Leadership Academy

Offaly local Ekaterina Koneva from Birr was among a number of migrants that were celebrated at an event recently, as she graduated from the Migrant Leadership Academy, run by the Immigrant Council of Ireland, aimed at increasing migrant representation in society.

The Offaly graduate was presented with a certificate by Minister of State at the Department of Rural and Community Development, Joe O’Brien TD, at the event which took place at EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum, Dublin.

Also in attendance were some of the political representatives who mentored migrant interns as part of the Migrant-Councillor Internship Scheme, including Mayor of Galway Colette Connolly, Dublin City Councillor Anne Feeney, Cork County Councillor Gearóid Murphy, and Leitrim County Councillor Sean McGowan.

Speaking about the graduation, Minister of State Joe O’Brien said, “I am honoured to have presented the 26 participants with their certificates. The work that the Immigrant Council does in promoting diversity and inclusion across all aspects of Irish life, especially politics, is important for an everchanging Irish society. It’s vital that those marginalised in society see themselves represented and have a voice in politics and the programmes being run by the Immigrant Council facilitate this.

“Having previously worked in the area of migrant rights, I am passionate about creating a society that is welcoming to all. More than ever, Ireland needs an organised movement of migrants, refugees and allies to build a truly diverse and inclusive society. I look forward to seeing the graduates on a political stage in the future. With more migrant involvement in politics and in their local communities, we will see diversity in representation, and a truer reflection of the society we live in today.”

Speaking at the graduation, Immigrant Council of Ireland Integration Manager, Teresa Buczkowska, said: “Ireland is an increasingly diverse society, with one in eight of us coming from a migrant background. The reality, however, is that us migrants don’t see ourselves represented in many key sectors of Irish society, including the social justice sector. Migrants in Ireland should be included in conversations on issues affecting us, from housing, education and discrimination to immigration policy reform and more. Both the Migrant Leadership Academy and the Migrant Councillor Internship Scheme equip participants with the skills to begin to use their voice to enact change.

“Many migrants and refugees are doing great work in their local communities championing issues and effecting positive change, but their hard work is often overlooked. We want to celebrate what the participants in both schemes have achieved during their time on the programmes and we wish them every success in the next step on their journey.”