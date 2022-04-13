Plans unveiled for major upgrade works to popular Offaly hotel

Plans unveiled for major upgrade works to Offaly hotel
Plans have been unveiled for major upgrading works to an Offaly hotel.
Canbe Ltd intend to apply for permission from Offaly County Council for the development at the County Arms Hotel in Birr.
The development will consist works to the rear at ground floor level, to include stripping windows from sill to floor level, to access new ground floor terraces to the east of the hotel bedroom block.
The plans also include the construction of a new dining room extension, reconfiguring existing external stepped access to walled garden, and internal alterations at first floor level to improve disabled access.
There will also be works to second floor roof to change from existing sloped roof to flat roof with new windows to the north elevation.
Also included in the plans are external works to include the addition of a pond feature.
A planning application is set to be lodged with Offaly County Council.
