Times for Easter ceremonies in Tullamore Parish
The following are the times for Easter ceremonies in Tullamore parish
Holy Thursday, April 14
10am Morning Prayer; 7pm, Durrow, Mass of the Lord’s Supper; 7.30pm, Tullamore, Mass of the Lord’s Supper, followed by reposition of the Blessed Sacrament and quiet time of prayer for Vocations. 10pm, Night Prayer, Tullamore.
Good Friday, April 15
10am, Morning Prayer; 12 noon: Stations of the Cross; 3pm and 7.30pm (with exit collection for the upkeep of the Holy Places in the Holy Land), Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, Tullamore; 7pm: Celebration of the Lord’s Passion, Durrow. 9pm, Churches Together Walk of Witness (commencing at St Catherine’s Church, Hop Hill. Bring small lantern).
Holy Saturday, April 16
10am, Morning Prayer. 12 noon, Penitential Service. 2-6pm, Confessions. 2.30pm: Polish Community Food blessing. 9pm, Solemn Easter Vigil, Tullamore.
Easter Sunday, April 17
6am Dawn Mass (at site of Old Church in Axis Business Park). Sunday Masses as normal, Tullamore: 8.30am, 10am*, 11.30am & 1pm, Durrow 11.30am, Polish Mass 4pm (*after 10am there will be a blessing for all infants baptised during the past year).
CHURCH OF IRELAND EASTER CEREMONIES
8pm Wednesday, St Carthage’s, Rahan
8pm Holy Thursday, St Brigid’s, Clara
Good Friday: 3pm St Sinian’s, Tyrrellspass; 8pm St Catherines, Tullamore; 9pm St Catherine’s, Tullamore, Community Walk of Witness
Easter Sunday: 6am Sunrise Service, Rahan; 10am St Brigid’s, Clara; 10am St Sinian’s, Tyrrellspass; 11.30am St Catherine’s, Tullamore.
