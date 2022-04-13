Calls in Offaly to extend children's allowance to tackle rising cost of living

Government must give now serious consideration to extending receipt of the Child Benefit payment (Children’s Allowance) to parents and guardians of full-time students in second-level education who are over 18 years of age. That's according to the Independent TD for Laois-Offaly Carol Nolan.

At present, the Children’s Allowance payment is only made to families with children up to the age of 16 years, but the payment can continue to be paid in respect of children who are in full-time education, or who have a disability, until their 18th birthday.

Deputy Nolan said that she has written to the Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphries, urging her to immediately revise the conditions under which the monthly payment is currently being made.

“Children’s Allowance or Child Benefit in Ireland is currently €140 per month for each child. That would go a long way toward easing the cost-of-living crisis for very many families. To have that removed from parents and families just because their child happens to still be in second level while they are over the age of 18 is something that I think we need to urgently reassess,” Deputy Nolan said.

“The costs associated with transporting that student to school, of making voluntary contributions, buying books and work material or accessing grinds do not suddenly vanish once he or she turns 18.”

“I believe that introducing measures to extend or maintain receipt of the Children’s Allowance until a student leaves second level would be a reasonable and proportionate course of action that would greatly assist very many families.”

“If need be the payment could be targeted to those on low to middle incomes so that the benefit is felt where the need is greatest.”

“This is something the Government can do if it chooses to. It does not require them to go cap-in-hand to the EU, in terms of looking for permission or seeking approval. In that sense the ball is very much in the Government court,” concluded Deputy Nolan.