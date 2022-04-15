Guests revealed for the Late Late Show tonight on RTE One

The guests have been revealed for tonight's Late Late Show on RTE One.

On Friday night's Late Late Show, Derry Girls wild-child, actress Jamie Lee O'Donnell joins Ryan on playing the irrepressible Michelle in the hit TV show which premiered its final season this week.

Dublin singer Shobsy is live in-studio for a very special performance at the end of a very moving week.

It wouldn't be Good Friday without our friends from the world of Irish Country Music - we've a star-studded line-up of Trudi Lalor, Gloria, Jimmy Buckley, Robert Mizzell and Declan Nerney to mark the anniversary of Big Tom.

Cathy Wheatley will be on the show to tell a truly extraordinary tale of evacuating her Ukrainian surrogate from war. Ivana Holub is the surrogate mother to Cathy’s twins and now Ivana, along with her three children are living with Cathy, Cathy's husband, and the twins.

Immunologist Professor Luke O'Neill, just home from volunteering in Slovakia to deliver humanitarian supplies to Ukraine, will join us as will Former President of Ireland Mary McAleese who first spoke about Ukraine on The Late Late Show just over a month ago.

We will also have a very special performance by young Ukrainian dancer Taya Shvets. Taya fled Ukraine with her mother and her brother when war broke out in their homeland.