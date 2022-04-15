New District Court Judge appointed for Laois and Offaly
A new District Court Judge has been assigned to Laois and Offaly following the appointment of solicitor Andrew Cody as a Judge of the District Court.
A Solicitor in Newbridge, Mr Cody is a native of Clonmore, Templemore, just over the border from Laois. He has been in practice in Reidy Stafford LLP Newbridge and Kilcullen where he has served for over 18 years as Managing Partner.
He is the son of the late Seamus and Mary Cody, who were well known in farming and community circles. His brother Eamon still farms in Clonmore.
Mr Cody was educated at Cistercian College (Class of 1982) and then at University College Cork.
He is married to Eva O’Brien, and they have two grown up children, Katie, and Nicholas.
He succeeds Judge Catherine Staines following her appointment to the Circuit Court.
