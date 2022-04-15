Search

15 Apr 2022

Man charged with assaulting woman in Offaly and threatening to kill her

15 Apr 2022 2:33 PM

A man charged with a Section 3 assault and with threatening to kill came before Judge Patricia Cronin at last week’s district court.

In his evidence Sgt James O’Sullivan said that at 7.30pm on January 11, 2022 Gardai were called to Esker End road,Tullamore, where a domestic dispute had occurred.

It was alleged that Maxsims Selickis (42) assaulted a woman and threatened to kill her.

Sgt James O’Sullivan said the woman alleged she was terrified of Maxsims Selickis and what he could do. The couple's 18 year old daughter was present but refused to make a statement, said Sgt O’Sullivan.

Judge Cronin accepted jurisdiction in the case. Mr Selickis faces further charges as set out by Garda Stacey O’Brien. She said when Mr Selickis was cautioned in the usual manner he made no reply.

Legal aid was granted in the case to Ciaran O’Brien Solicitors and a Russian interpreter was ordered for the defendant.

Mr Selickis was granted court bail and the case was put back to May 4 when the defendant will either have to plead guilty or be given a date for a hearing.

